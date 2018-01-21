CURLEY, Harry S. (Steve)

CURLEY - Harry S. "Steve"

January 17, 2018, age 53, loving father of Jeremy S. Curley; step-father of Randi Hunt; dear son of the late Harry S. and June (nee Mullins) Curley; caring brother of Christina Roland and Elizabeth Curley; adored godfather of Mia; dear friend of David (Lori) Wood, Charlene Wood and Bill (Karen) Card; also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Steve was a very loving, giving and nurturing person. He loved his city and his city's sports teams. He went above and beyond for his family and friends. Steve was a good man, and the best man he could have been. He will be dearly missed by all.