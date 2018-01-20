NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: Five players to watch
The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is at 3 p.m. Saturday (NFL Network), and there are a number of worthy NFL prospects who Bills fans should keep their eyes on. Most of the prospects are targeting as potential Day Three selections in the NFL Draft.
Here are five names to know:
- Marquez Carter, RB, Grambling State. Carter will play for the American team. He is only 5-9 but is powerful at a stocky 205 pounds. Beyond rushing, he also has good return skills and is able to catch the ball out of the backfield. He could be taken as high as the third round.
- Bruce Hector, DT, South Florida. He will play for the American team. A two-star prospect coming out of high school, Hector is 6-2 and 296. He finished his college career with 18 sacks, including seven this past season. His total of 90 tackles included 28 for loss.
- Marcus Baugh, TE, Ohio State. He will play for the National team. At 6-4 and 247, Baugh incurred the ire of coach Urban Meyer earlier in the season when Meyer said Baugh "has not been all that we thought he could be." He finished with 28 receptions for 304 yards and five touchdowns.
- Andre Chacere, CB, San Jose State. He will play for the National team. At 6-foot and 193, Chachere was among the national leader in pass breakups as a junior with 14 but had only five as a senior. He had seven career interceptions, including four as a junior.
- Brandon Powell, WR, Florida. He will play for the National. team. Powell is 5-8, but is super quick. He has been timed at 4.45 in the 40 and has a chance to be among the fastest players at the Scouting Combine next month. He had 42 catches for 406 yards and three TDs as a senior.
