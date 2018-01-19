WNY Refresh health, wellness and family events, Jan. 20-27

Following is a weekly listing of upcoming public events for those interested in health, fitness, nutrition and family support.

The Buffalo News is now accepting more community events than ever for an expanded online calendar. If you would like your event included,

submit the information two weeks in advance online at BuffaloNews.com/submit. Mail, fax and email submissions no longer are accepted.

FAMILY

Future City Competition. Competition among 28 middle-school student teams to imagine, design, and build cities of the future, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Mount St. Mary Academy, 3756 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. This year’s theme is “The Age-Friendly City.”

Disney’s Frozen. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. next Saturday, and noon and 4 p.m. Jan. 28, 1 Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. Tickets start at $15 and on sale at disneyonice.com.

Concert. “If Ever There was a Time, I Wish I Were There,” by local artist Ernie Palmer, who presents new songs about Lewiston, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lutheran Church of the Messiah, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. Free.

FITNESS

DANCE

International Folk Dance. 10 a.m. Monday, Unitarian Universalist Church, 695 Elmwood Ave. Instruction by Martha Malkiewicz with half-hour advance class at 11 a.m. For info, call 816-5049. $2.

Adult ballet. 5:45 p.m. Monday, Neglia Conservatory of Ballet, Tri-Main, 2495 Main St., Suite 600. For women and men of varying ages and levels with an interest in learning fundamentals or returning to ballet. For more info, visit negliaballet.org. $10-$15.

Swing dancing. 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Polish Cadets Hall, 927 Grant St. Beginner swing dance followed by a social dance. For info, visit swingbuffalo.com.

Battle @ Buffalo. 7 p.m. next Saturday, Verve Dance Studio, 910 Main St. (above Hyatt’s Art Store). Monthly competition to encourage the development of young dancers in a supportive environment and provide a place for the community to learn, share and support the dance community. $5 to watch and $6 to battle.

OTHER CLASSES

Water Babies. 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sunday, next Saturday, Jewish Community Center Benderson Family Building, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. For children aged 6 to 36 months and parent(s). Sing songs, learn water safety, develop buoyancy, and explore underwater. For more info, call 688-4033. $74-$115.

Pound. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Stokes Fitness, 1669 Hertel Ave. Full-body cardio and toning with continuous simulated drumming. For more info, visit stokesfitness.com. $5-$10.

Water in Motion aqua fitness class. 10 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Nonmembers can purchase a 10-class pass for $59. For more info, contact Eric Poniatowski at eponiatowski@jccbuffalo.org or 886-3172, Ext. 411.

Barre Fitness for Beginners. 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Buffalo Barre, 5843 Transit Road, Amherst. For more info, visit buffalobarre.com. $5-$20.

BollyX with Henna and Madhu. 11 a.m. Sunday, Oasis Dance Center, 920 Niagara Falls Blvd., City of Tonawanda. Dance fitness class. For more info, call 698-0288. $7 or buy six-class pass for $35 (1 class free) and use it within 10 weeks of purchase.

Cardio Kickboxing. 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Buffalo Barre, 5843 Transit Road, Amherst. To register, visit buffalobarre.com or call 880-7049. $5-$20.

BodyAttack. 10:15 a.m. Sunday, 7:15 p.m. Monday, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jewish Community Center of Buffalo, 787 Delaware Ave. Nonmembers pay $10 per class or can purchase 10 classes for $59.

The Glute Workshop. 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Fierce Fitness, 167 Ashland Ave. For more info, visit fiercetraining.net. $10.

Special Friends. 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jewish Community Center of Buffalo, 787 Delaware Ave. Swim lesson class for children with cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorders, Fragile X Syndrome, and Down’s syndrome. For info, visit jccbuffalo.org. $251-$292.

Get Movin’ exercise program. 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Daemen College Academic and Wellness Center, 4433 Main St., Amherst. For individuals with or without disabilities ages 18 and older. For more info, visit daemen.edu. Free.

Chair exercise. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, The Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call 433-1886 or visit daleassociation.com. $2.

Jumping class. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fit Happenz, 485 Cayuga Road, Entrance B, Cheektowaga. For more info, visit fithappenzllc.com; sign up on the fitness center’s mindbody app. $10. Drop-ins welcome if space allows.

Back strengthening group fitness. 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. Thursday. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St., City of Tonawanda. Walk- ins welcome. Must be able to lie down on a mat. $5; seniors and veterans pay $3. For more info, call 380-8916.

Introduction to Meditation. 6 p.m. Thursday, Buffalo Barre, 5843 Transit Road, Amherst. For more info, visit buffalobarre.com. $20.

SENIOR FITNESS

Senior Yoga Fit. 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Jewish Community Center Benderson Family Building, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Nonmembers can participate by purchasing a 10-class pass for $59. For info, call Ann Vorburger at 204-2070 or email annvorburger@jccbuffalo.com.

Tai chi for seniors. 10:15 a.m. Monday, Friday, West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St., West Seneca. For info, call 675-9288. Free.

Yoga for seniors. 10:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St. For info, email yogaforlifebflo@gmail.com or call 510-7457. $2.

Zumba. 11 a.m. Monday, Richmond-Summer Senior Building, 337 Summer St. $2.

Zumba Gold. 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Independent Health Family Branch YMCA, 150 Tech Drive. Included in YMCA membership or as part of the Silver Sneakers program, in which costs vary by insurance carrier. For more info, call 839-2543.

Zumba Gold with Jaime. 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, St. George’s Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace. Low-impact dance fitness. For more info, call 574-9303. $5.

Yoga. 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive, Concord. Free.

Chair yoga. 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Living Breathing Yoga, 7703 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. Classes designed for those with limited mobility, great for everyone. For more info, visit livingbreathyogi.com. $10.

Zumba Gold. 1 p.m. Tuesday, Schofield’s Mondello Wellness & Family Center, 3333 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. First class is free; each subsequent class is $2. For more info, visit schofieldcare.org/wellness-center.

Zumba. 6 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Thursday, Orchard Park Senior Center, 70 Linwood Ave., Orchard Park. For more info, call 662-6452. $4 drop-in.

Zumba. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Town of Tonawanda Senior Center, 291 Ensminger Road, Tonawanda. Preregister through the center office at 874-3266. $3.

Chair Yoga with Mari. 9:30 a.m. Friday, Complete Wellness Art and Science Center, 1515 Kensington Ave., $15.

SilverSneakers Cardio Circuit. Noon Friday, Jewish Community Center, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. For more info, call 688-4033.

TAI CHI

Tai Chi Chih. 9 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Clarence Hollow Wellness Center, 10946 Main St., Clarence. For info, visit massageandreikibydenise.massagetherapy.com. Eight classes for $80.

Taoist tai chi. Free open house 10 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Taoist Tai Chi Society of USA, 968 Kenmore Ave. Demonstrations, talk to instructors, learn about beginner class time. For info, visit buffalo.taoist.org, email buffalo.ny@taoist.org or call 876-7218.

Tai chi. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jewish Community Center of Buffalo, 787 Delaware Ave. For more info, visit jccbuffalo.org.

Tai chi. 11 a.m. Monday, DeGraff Community Center, 139 Division St., North Tonawanda. $5.

Tai chi. 11:30 a.m. Monday, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jewish Community Center Benderson Family Building, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. For more info, call 204-2070.

Taijiquan (tai chi). Improve postures, build strength, refresh the mind at 6 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Peaceful Water Health and Fitness, 1914 Colvin Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. Try two classes for $20. For more info, visit peacefulwaterhealth.com.

Tai Chi for Better Balance. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St. For info, call 828-1093. $3.

Tai chi. 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, JCC of Greater Buffalo, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Free for members; $10 guest pass available.

YOGA AND PILATES

Express Yoga. Adult yoga at 9:30 a.m. and express yoga at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Neglia Conservatory of Ballet, Tri-Main Building, Suite 600, 2495 Main St. For more info, visit negliaballet.org. $10-$15.

Little Pretzels Yoga. 9 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Power Yoga Buffalo, 758 Elmwood Ave. To sign up or for more info, visit poweryogabuffalo.com. $10.

Hatha yoga. Drop-in class at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Himalayan Institute of Buffalo, 841 Delaware Ave. For more info, visit hibuffalo.org. $12.

Yoga. 10 a.m. Saturday, Gross Motor Room at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St.; 10 a.m. Wednesday, Martha Mitchell Center, 175 Oakmont Ave., and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Bird’s Nest, 64 Fillmore Ave. Free for all ages and abilities; a snack will be served afterward. Supported by the church and the nonprofit Yogis in Service. For more info, visit yogisinservice.org.

Yoga Reset. 10 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Karuna Yoga Buffalo, 5225 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. For more info, visit karunayogabuffalo.com.

Pilates/Floor Barre. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Neglia Conservatory of Ballet, Tri-Main Building, Suite 600, 2495 Main St. Ballet-inspired barre exercises fused with Pilates provides a body sculpting workout. No experience necessary. For more info, visit negliaballet.org. $10-$15.

Slow Flow Yoga. 1 p.m. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, East Meets West Yoga – Village Glen. 162 Mill St., Williamsville. For more info, visit eastmeetswestyoga.com . $40 unlimited classes for 30 days for new students.

Yoga. 10 a.m. Monday, the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. For info, call 433-1886. $5.

Pilates. 10 a.m. Monday, Clarence Hollow Wellness, 10946 Main St., Clarence. For info, visit carlaspilates.com. $8.

Chair Yoga. 10:15 a.m. Monday, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Free to SilverSneakers members, donation only for non-members

Relax with Yin Yoga. 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Evolation Yoga, 912 Elmwood Ave. Nurturing, relaxing, passive style of yoga where poses are held to release the tensions, stress in the body. To register and for more info, call 882-4151.

As the Spirit Moves you yoga. 5 p.m. Monday, Winery at Marjim Manor, 7171 E. Lake Road, Newfane. Bring your own yoga mat. For more info, call the winery at 778-7001. $10. Prepay for five classes and get the sixth free.

Gentle yoga. 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. Thursday, Body of Wealth Fitness, 3053 Main St. For more info, visit theBodyofWealth.com. $10.

Pilates. 9 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Karyn Kelly Dance, 4223 Transit Road, Amherst. For info, email jcbaran@verizon.net. $6.

Chair yoga. 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Living Breath Yoga, 7703 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls. For info, visit livingbreathyogi.com. $10.

Gentle yoga. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Shakti Yoga, 133 Grant St. For more info, visit shaktibuffalo.com or call 884-9642. $12.

Gentle yoga. 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St. For info, call 510-7457. $10.

Yoga Relax. 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Karuna Yoga Buffalo, 5225 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. For more info, visit karunayogabuffalo.com. $17.

Holy Yoga. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, The Fountain wellness center, 8469 Sheridan Drive, Clarence. Christian-inspired yoga class. For more info, visit holyyogawithteresa.com. $5 for the first class; single classes cost $15 and five-class package $60.

Gentle Restorative Yoga. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Body Glyphix Studio, 12377 Big Tree Road, Wales. Free for cancer patients. $12.

Yoga Reset. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clarence Hollow Wellness, 10946 Main St., Clarence. A gentle meditative yoga class for all. $15.

Beginner Yoga. Drop-in class, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Himalayan Institute of Buffalo, 841 Delaware Ave. For more info, visit hibuffalo.org. $10.

Baptiste Power Yoga. 6 p.m. Thursday, Buffalo Barre, 5843 Transit Road, Amherst. Visit buffalobarre.com or call 880-7049 to register. $5-$20.

Gentle Yoga. 10 a.m. Thursday, Body of Wealth Fitness, 3053 Main St. For more info, visit thebodyofwealth.com. $10.

Laughter Yoga. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Many Haha’s Laughter Yoga Club, 546 Eggert Road. For more info, visit bit.do/manyhaha. Free for all ages and abilities.

ZUMBA

Zumba by Samira. 9:15 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Road; 9:15 a.m. Monday and 5:15 p.m. Zumba. Monday and Wednesday, St. George’s Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace. All are welcome and no experience required. For info, call Sue at 868-1578. $5.

Zumba. 6:45 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. Tuesday. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. For info, call 829-9314. $5.

Zumba. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fit Happenz, 485 Cayuga Road, Entrance B, Cheektowaga. For more info, visit fithappenzllc.com; sign up on the fitness center’s mindbody app. $5. Drop-ins welcome if space allows.

Zumba by Be Fit with Karen. Noon Monday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St., City of Tonawanda. Walk-ins $5; seniors and veterans pay $3. For more info, call 380-8916.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

“Living with Alzheimer’s”. Three-part monthly series of educational programs for those who provide care for someone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia starts at 3 p.m. Monday, Hulbert Library, 18 Chapel St., Springville. Program will offer tips to help care partners manage the disease, including helpful strategies for safe, effective and comfortable care; how to improve communication; managing behavioral changes; and self-care. Free. Preregistration required by calling 800-272-3900.

HOLISTIC HEALTH

Balance Your Emotions with Bach Flower Remedies. 2 p.m. Sunday, Santosha Holistic Center, 22 Lafayette Blvd., Amherst. Learn which Bach Flowers will help you to balance your emotions and take home a remedy customized just for you. For more info and tickets, visit bachflowersbybecky.com or email: bachflowersbybecky@live.com.

Holistic Alliance of WNY. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Audubon Library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. Astrologer Cassandra Joan Butler shares her insights into astrology, plus what the ancient art reveals about the New Year ahead. Preregister required by calling 689-4922. Free.

ADDICTIONS AND MENTAL HEALTH

Recovery International support. 11 a.m. Saturday, Fourteen Holy Helpers School, 1339 Indian Church Road; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island; For adults needing help with depression, panic attacks, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder or anger management. Visit recoveryinternational.org or call 694-0104 for info on all Western New York meetings.

Al-Anon. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Unitarian Universalist Church, 6320 Main St., Amherst. For those affected by someone else’s drinking, past or present.

Sparks of Hope recovery support. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hamburg United Methodist Church, 107 Main St., Hamburg. For families dealing with addiction. Talk, share and listen; learn coping strategies.

SUPPORT

SRO Breast Cancer Support Group. 10 a.m. Saturday. Raise Awareness and support those in need. Southtowns Radiation Oncology, 550 Orchard Park Road Suite A100, West Seneca.

Chronic disease self-management workshop. Weekly six-week program starts from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, People Inc. Burchfield Commons Senior Living, 2290 Union Road, West Seneca. For older adults who are living with or caring for someone with a chronic or ongoing health condition. Registration is required by calling 773-0907. Free.

Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group. 3 p.m. Tuesday. Established as an opportunity for those in this demanding role to learn more about caring for a loved one and caring for themselves. . Weinberg Campus, 2700 North Forest Road, Amherst.

Cancer Companions. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle. Christian support group for those in treatment, post-treatment and/or their loved ones. For more info or to register, visit cancer-companions.org or call 824-2787.

Bipolar Disorder support group. 12 p.m. Thursday. For anyone with bipolar illness. Information call 886-1242 or email lwexler@eriemha.org. Mental Health Association of Erie County, 999 Delaware Ave.

Dizziness support group. 10:30 a.m. next Saturday enmore Branch Library, 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore. Salvatore Gruttadauria, doctor of audiology and owner and CEO of Diversified Rehabilitation Services, and one of his colleagues, Rich Klager, will give a presentation on “The Ideal Vestibular/Balance Rehab Team: The Partnership Between Audiology and Physical Therapy.” For more info, call 838-3730, email info@dizzygroup.org or visit dizzygroup.org.

NUTRITION

Nutrition class. “Healthy Trail Bars for a Healthy Lifestyle this New Year,” 5 p.m. next Saturday, Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Learn to bake all-natural bars packed with energy. For more info and to register, click on the “Cooking Classes & Banquets tab” at nfculinary.org . $55.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

Clinton Bailey Market. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, next Saturday, 1443-1517 Clinton St., at Bailey Avenue. For more info, visit clintonbaileymarket.com.

North Tonawanda Farmers Market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, next Saturday, Robinson Street near Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda.

Winter Market at Horsefeathers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Horsefeathers Building, 346 Connecticut St.

Broadway Farmers’ Market. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 999 Broadway.

Springville Farmers’ Market. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Gentner Auction, 341 W. Main St. (Route. 39), Springville.

HEALTHY EATING SUPPORT

Eating Disorders Anonymous. 10:30 a.m. Saturday and next Saturday, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clarifen Center, 1412 Sweet Home Road, Suite 1, Amherst. For more info, call 380-4035 or email edcatt2@gmail.com.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS). 9 a.m. Monday, Highland Hose Firehall, 1 George Nablo Parkway, Evans. Annual dues of $32; weekly fee of $1.

TOPS. 6 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda. Call 432-6207 for info.

Food Addicts in Recovery. 7 p.m. Monday, Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Room 3043, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Room 109, Wesleyan Church of Hamburg, 4999 McKinley Parkway.

TOPS. 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Tonawanda Zion Church, 15 Koenig Circle, Town of Tonawanda. $2.

TOPS. 9 a.m. Wednesday, Cheektowaga Recreation Center, 2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. For more info, call 895-4414.

Healthy Living class. 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Road, Amherst. $5 monthly dues.

TOPS. 5 p.m. Wednesday, Lancaster Municipal Building Room 215, 5423 Broadway, Lancaster.

TOPS. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave.

email: refresh@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh