New master plan for Newstead and Akron to be presented Wednesday

Officials from the Town of Newstead and the Village of Akron will present their new joint comprehensive master plan for review at a public meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron.

The planning consultant, Wendel Companies, began holding public meetings last May to gather suggestions from town and village residents on how the existing plan should be updated.

Newstead and Akron joined more than a decade ago to adopt the first comprehensive master plan for the two municipalities. It recommended preservation of farmland in the town and concentration of housing and commercial activity in the village.