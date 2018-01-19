Know the A-to-Zs of your home and garden

Is your bedroom nicely 'layered? Are you thinking about building a 'microshelter'?

Here is an A-Z guide of words you should know from the fashion, decorating and gardening worlds.

Accent wall: A wall that is different than the other walls in the room, to add drama, help define a space, etc. It might be painted a different color or covered in wallpaper.

Burnout: A design produced by dissolving away one or more fibers in certain fabrics using a weak acid or chemical salt, explains Plow & Hearth. This destroys some of the fibers to create a relief or silhouette pattern.

Curated: “Curated rooms are filled with well-made, meaningful treasures, which have been carefully edited,” according to fourwallsandaroof.com. Display, such as a gallery wall, is key to the look, said local interior designer Robert Reeder.

Dead-heading: A gardening term defined by Proven Winners as removing the old spent blooms and seed heads from a plant to help keep plants blooming longer.

Edited: Elle Decor defines this as well thought-out and organized, minimal without feeling cold: “The room was well edited, with every piece of furniture having a distinct purpose and meaning.”

Finial: In decorating, this describes the ornamental piece that finishes the top or end of an object such as a drapery rod, lamp or bed post. It’s also a term in architecture.

Grommet: Or specifically, grommet-top curtains and draperies. Grommets are the rings, often metal, that reinforce the holes in the fabric through which the rod passes.

Hygge: This Danish concept “encompasses a feeling of cozy contentment and well-being through enjoying the simple things in life,” explains Country Living. Candles, cozy socks, hot cocoa, good friends.

Iridescent: Vogue defines it as the property of a fabric that appears to change color as it catches the light ... “iridescent garments have an aquatic mermaid-like character.”

Jacquard: This fabric, used for clothing and decor, features a raised pattern that’s woven (instead of printed) onto the fabric, according to fabric.com. Popular designs include damasks, florals and more.

Knife pleats: A series of sharp, often narrow, pleats formed by folding/pressing fabric to one side in the same direction. You see knife pleats on skirts and other garments but also on some decorative throw pillows.

Layering: “It’s taking pattern, color and texture and putting them together in one composition that completes a room,” Reeder said. Layering also is an effective technique in fashion and landscaping.

Microshelters: These go beyond tiny houses. A book of the same name by Derek “Deek” Diedricksen showcases “shoffices” (shed-offices), guest huts, homes on wheels, kids’ forts, tree houses and more.

Nesting tables: A set of small tables, often three, that graduate in size so one can fit beneath another when not in use. They’re available in a variety of styles and materials.

Ombré: This describes colors or tones that shade into each other – a blue fabric that fades from dark to light, for example. Ombré hair and nails have also been popular in recent years.

Patina: Patina has many faces, Reeder said. It could be the richness of cherry as it ages and becomes deeper. It could be the surface of a picture frame beginning to crackle.

Queen size mattress: At 60 by 80 inches, a standard queen is larger than a full (53 by 74 inches) but smaller than a king (76 by 80 inches). Dimensions provided by Jamestown Mattress.

Ready-to-wear: Clothing that is not custom made but rather factory produced in standard sizes, is how WhoWhatWear.com describes it.

Sconce: This space-saving decorative lighting fixture is affixed to a wall and available in many finishes and styles. Often seen in pairs flanking a mirror, bed or fireplace.

Thriller: In the gardening world, thrillers are plants that are placed in the center or back of a combination planter to add drama and height to the combination, explains Proven Winners.

Ultra violet: This blue-based purple was selected as the Pantone 2018 Color of the Year. The Pantone Color Institute is a consulting service that forecasts global color trends.

Variegated foliage: Gardeners use this term to describe leaves marked with different colors, which add interest to the garden.

Wabi-sabi: The Japanese reverence for imperfection. Think cracked pottery. Knots in wood. Weathered gates.

Xeriscape: This is a landscape style that employs drought-resistant plants to help conserve water, explains Proven Winners.

Yoke: A panel, sometimes embellished, either across the shoulders or at the waistline into which the bulk of the garment is sewn is how Threads magazine explains it.

Zubaz: If you don’t know what these wild pants look like, you haven’t been to a Buffalo Bills game – or just about anywhere else in WNY on game day.

