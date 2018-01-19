HOFFMAN, Richard F., Sr.

HOFFMAN - Richard F., Sr. January 16, 2018. Beloved husband of 54 years to Rosalie A. (nee Scime) Hoffman. Loving father of Joseph F., Richard F., Jr., Carmel (David) Severn, Rosalie Eckborg, John, Chandra, Elizabeth Valentin, and David Scime-Hoffman. Dear grandfather of 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Son of the late Francis Hoffman Sr. and Marge (nee Bremer) Hoffman. Brother of Patricia Wells, Francis Jr. (Patricia), Virginia (late Benjamin) Reed, Edward Hoffman, and the late Joanne Hoffman. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Saturday from 5-7 PM and Sunday from 2-6 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Hope Church (18 Greenwood Pl., Buffalo, NY 14213) on Monday at 11 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com