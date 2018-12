SWING, Lois A. Duke

SWING - Lois A. Duke December 30, 2017, of Burt, NY. Wife of the late Donald Swing. Lois was born in Buffalo, NY on September 1, 1934. Friends may call at the RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2670 Main St. Newfane, NY on WEDNESDAY, January 3, 2018 from 11-2 PM where funeral services will be held at 2 PM. Burial will be in Corwin Cemetery. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to see full death notice.