A Bills fan celebrates after she is given a ball by a Bills player during the fourth quarter Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)

Watch: Twitter reacts to Bills making the playoffs for first time since 1999

After a stressful four hours of trying to keep track of four games while breathing into a paper bag, Bills fans got what they've been waiting 17 years for: the Bills are going to the playoffs for the first time since 1999. 

For context, "'The Bills are in the playoffs' has never been tweeted, posted on Facebook, or uttered by an Uber driver" before today, tweeted @SlavaMalamud. 

Bills fans were ecstatic.

