Watch: Twitter reacts to Bills making the playoffs for first time since 1999
After a stressful four hours of trying to keep track of four games while breathing into a paper bag, Bills fans got what they've been waiting 17 years for: the Bills are going to the playoffs for the first time since 1999.
Live look at Bills fans at the half.#GoBills pic.twitter.com/hHKZc86KLj
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 31, 2017
Me keeping track of the Bills' playoff chances tonight. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/DQ0sKrceoM
— Daveed F. (@Daveed_F) December 31, 2017
#GoBills pic.twitter.com/YxyshYl2W8
— JES CRAVEN (@jescraven) December 31, 2017
What’s the less stressful option right now? Watching Bills/Fins or Bengals/Raven? #GoBills
— Tim Bouchard (@timbouchard) December 31, 2017
Preparing the bar for the post game party. Still not sure what drink to put on ice #GoBills pic.twitter.com/fRCaWDHJF9
— Bob Mascia (@BobMascia) December 31, 2017
For context, "'The Bills are in the playoffs' has never been tweeted, posted on Facebook, or uttered by an Uber driver" before today, tweeted @SlavaMalamud.
Think about this. The phrase "The Bills are in the playoffs" has never been tweeted, posted on Facebook, or uttered by an Uber driver. It has never been told over satellite radio. It has never been streamed. It has never been blogged or vlogged. It has been faxed, though.
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) January 1, 2018
Context: the last time the @buffalobills were in the playoffs was the day of my now-adult brother’s baptism #GoBills
— kylie ☀️ (@kylie_carney) January 1, 2018
The Backstreet Boys are on stage and the Buffalo Bills are in the playoffs.
What year is it again?
— Jonathan (@Wolfpuck87) January 1, 2018
Bills fans were ecstatic.
so awesome to be in the stadium and learn of the playoffs!!!!#buffalobills#billsmafia@buffalobills pic.twitter.com/ynUIeVYBSC
— TJ (@Tank0531) January 1, 2018
My 3 reactions to the Bills making the playoffs and ending the streak!! #GoBills #PlayoffBound (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/F1c7kqVvbe
— Bobby O'Connell (@BobbyOC32) January 1, 2018
#GoBills the pre game hype up !!!! pic.twitter.com/2sd2n8uRtH
— Sammy Rizek (@SammyRizek) January 1, 2018
Watched the end of the drought in my dad's bar. Living in Cincinnati my best friend is also a Western NY transplant. What an unbelievable night! #GoBills Now go get Jax! pic.twitter.com/R3FZbWpTvS
— BillsAreIn! (@BuckiBentley) January 1, 2018
Best moment ever. The drought is over! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/4J2JcUwmGE
— SHOLLY (@sholly1989) January 1, 2018
#GoBills
My area in the concourse after the bills win. Game winning td by the Bengals. And the party that followed. pic.twitter.com/Qj4xpO8i4k
— x-Lora Ormsbee (@lno09281978) January 1, 2018
Me realizing my dreams came true #GoBills #theDroughtisover pic.twitter.com/h2O84f1BZz
— max (@mvxklyczek) January 1, 2018
Sorry. I still couldn’t believe it. Had to ask Alexa to make sure it was true #GoBills 🤷🏽♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/voCIkFgADV
— Kent D. (@doctork44) January 1, 2018
Well you certainly made my night. #GoBills 💪 pic.twitter.com/AOqldlvTaA
— Nate 📽 (@NathanRuh) January 1, 2018
Andy Dalton for Person of the Year. #GoBills @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/geLdUblNMG
— Justin Streicher (@justin_strike12) January 1, 2018
The reaction from the @CObillsbackers #GoBills pic.twitter.com/EQzbOtIx2l
— Matt O (@Its_Matty_Ice) January 1, 2018
17 years. Draught over. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/GeBAYEHh4I
— Patrick Miller (@RuffBuff81) January 1, 2018
#GoBills that’s me in the red jersey 😂 pic.twitter.com/vkA1FozXfs
— Nate 📽 (@NathanRuh) January 1, 2018
Bills fans in their living rooms right now pic.twitter.com/gPKdmoqt24
— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 1, 2018
First time in 18 years! What the hell! Go Bills! pic.twitter.com/gW1YSlzHaH
— Riffmaster General (@MatthewTimmons) January 1, 2018
Happy Bills made the freaking playoffs for the first time since I was in high school Day!! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/tL5k8HCZ6W
— Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) January 1, 2018
@eric_atwell14 along with about 300 Bills fans pumped that the Bills made the playoffs. So happy we came. pic.twitter.com/h83YNC8Cyk
— Patrick Atwell (@patatwell) January 1, 2018
I'm so excited about my @buffalobills and I'm so happy for my fellow Buffalonians. #GoBills!
— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 1, 2018
#GoBills Buffalo Bills finally playoff bound!🏈 pic.twitter.com/hKW7WkkE2n
— Ed Hulton (@Egh60Grind) January 1, 2018
TO THE PLAYOFFS #GoBills #bringthetables pic.twitter.com/c6nw3yKMTE
— Jaclyn (@jaclyntess) January 1, 2018
Here We Go! pic.twitter.com/JRpIT6sUL7
— Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) January 1, 2018
Everybody's reaction at Hard Rock stadium when the Bengals won #GoBills #Playoffs pic.twitter.com/SKYZHHuRlx
— Cimino (@ChrisCimino1) January 1, 2018
#Bills #GoBills #ThankyouBengals. #playoffs pic.twitter.com/w8YVaxe1Hh
— Paul Iannello (@piannello04) January 1, 2018
18 years...Unbelievable ... #GoBills #BillsMafi #HappyNewYear #Bills #Buffalo #NFL #Win #Happy pic.twitter.com/F8awV2CkdT
— Craig Anderson (@CraigAndersonUM) January 1, 2018
Omg. pic.twitter.com/LDm7mkSNrT
— Steve Whipple (@S_Whipple) January 1, 2018
WE MADE THE PLAYOFFS #GoBills pic.twitter.com/l45XVed3ks
— Mhris Cacri (@ChrisJamesMacri) January 1, 2018
BILLS ARE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS BABY #GoBills pic.twitter.com/Avg1JC5a74
— Shaneless Steal (@shanemeenaghan) January 1, 2018
Our reaction from that final @Bengals score and I still can’t feel my extremities....
We are all in on this thing! @buffalobills #GoBills #playoffbound pic.twitter.com/fRSfqIoB1s
— Summer Sanders (@SummerSanders_) January 1, 2018
🚨BILLS WIN!🚨
🚨BENGALS WIN!🚨
🚨BILLS ARE HEADED TO THE PLAYOFFS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1999!🚨 pic.twitter.com/mXJCsfxmgZ
— Breland Moore (@BrelandMoore) January 1, 2018
Absolutely beautiful @thurmanthomas pic.twitter.com/CKrSXmuc7R
— Morgan Mariacher (@Sheriff5151) January 1, 2018
AHHhhhhhhhhhh #GOBILLS pic.twitter.com/KWe3d9W6N1
— Kelsey Schneider (@KESchneider124) January 1, 2018
The champagne has been uncorked a little early! It is not only looking towards a new/great 2018, but to celebrate the end of the @buffalobills 17 year playoff drought!! #GoBills!!! https://t.co/cRMRpq2qPL
— Dr. Andy Evens (@DrAEvens) January 1, 2018
OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG!!! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/1xUTSNTvUC
— Adam R. (@aj16ross) January 1, 2018
I just started screaming the Bills shout song at work with a bunch of customers. #GoBills
— Jake (@JakeyWatkins) January 1, 2018
Every household in Buffalo rn #GoBills @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/hvKgssiZNl
— Salvatore Mordino (@S44Mordi) January 1, 2018
I can’t even.... just ... finally....#GoBills pic.twitter.com/atyRt8Hkmx
— DSM Bills Backers (@DSMBillsBackers) January 1, 2018
THE BILLS ARE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS!!!! @buffalobills #GoBills pic.twitter.com/aztJZBMREZ
— (716) Food and Sport (@716FoodandSport) January 1, 2018
