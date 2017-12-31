THOMAS, Edmund J.

Thomas - Edmund J. December 24, 2017 of Evans, NY. Beloved husband of Candalene McCombs Thomas; loving father of E. Dale (Monica) Thomas; adored grandfather of Lindsay (Lance) Thomas Newsome, Cody, and Brooke Thomas; and new great-grandfather of Luke Newsome. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Buffalo Maritime Center, in his memory. Online condolences at: www.lakesidefuneralhome.com