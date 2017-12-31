ORLANDO, Mary Ann (Paruta)

December 29, 2017; age 82; beloved wife of 61 years to Charles M. Orlando; loving mother of Michael (Gretchen) and Todd (Lisa); cherished grandmother of Tyler, Alexandra, Jacob and Madison; dear sister of Antoinette (late Frank) Celi and the late Thomas (Rita) Paruta; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-9 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (Rt. 20A). Family and friends are invited Wednesday to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com