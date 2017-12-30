Buffalo Bills Trivia: Closing, and out?...

Check back each evening for a new trivia question about Buffalo's favorite football team.

Think you can match wits with our staff?

Here's today's question:

97. Sunday is the 58th regular-season finale for the Bills. How many have they won of the previous 57?

Scroll down ...

A. 19.

The Bills are 19-38 (.333) in season closers since their 1960 debut season. They've won the finale six times during the playoff drought, the last in the 2015 season over the Jets, 22-17.

