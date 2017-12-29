ZUCHOWSKI, Gail Evans

ZUCHOWSKI - Gail Evans Of Hamburg, NY, entered into rest December 27, 2017, devoted mother of Tracy Strycharz, Michael Zuchowski, and Julie Schifferle; cherished grandmother of Kyle and Jacob Strycharz, Austin, Briana, Caylee and Joshua Zuchowski and Angela Schifferle; adored great-grandmother of Dakota and Lilly; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com