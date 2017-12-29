Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Friday
1. Girls basketball - Art Dobson Tournament at Sacred Heart
No. 4 large school Sacred Heart and No. 10 Clarence face off for the tournament title at 6:30 p.m. The host Sharks blew out No. 8 small school Olmsted, 77-43, and the Red Devils beat honorable mention large school Grand Island by 10, 40-30.
2. Girls basketball - Orchard Park Tournament
No. 3 large school Orchard Park looks to defend home court in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. against No. 6 East Aurora. OP won a close 49-47 game over Hamburg yesterday, while the Blue Devils beat V-Rush-Henrietta, 31-24.
High School Extra: Brinker's triple-double lifts East Aurora to title game
3. Boys basketball - I-90 Showcase at Villa Maria
The second annual showcase featuring teams from along the longest Interstate Highway in the U.S. begins with a four-game slate today.
- East Aurora vs. Northstar Christian, 3 p.m.
- East vs. Leadership Academy, 4:45 p.m.
- Medina vs. Saint Paul, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Francis vs. Rome Free Academy, 8:15 p.m.
There's another four games on Saturday.
- Randolph vs. Charles G. Finney, 3 p.m.
- Jamestown vs. Edison Tech, 4:45 p.m.
- Niagara Falls vs. Rome Free Academy, 6:30 p.m.
- Cardinal O'Hara vs. Rochester East, 8:15 p.m.
4. Basketball - IAABO Tournament at Allegany-Limestone
The six-team field for this year's IAABO Tournament has no shortage of Section VI title contenders.
Girls division
- Franklinville vs. Jamestown, 11 a.m.
- Olean vs. Allegany-Limestone, 12:45 p.m.
Boys small schools
- Portville vs. Belfast, 2:30 p.m.
- Ellicottville vs. Salamanca, 4:15 p.m.
Boys large schools
- Allegany-Limestone vs. Franklinville, 6 p.m.
- Olean vs. Bradford, 7:45 p.m.
5. Wrestling - 50th Akron Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
The Tigers host 12 teams for their annual tournament. The field also includes Amherst, Barker/Roy-Hart, Cattaraugus/Little Valley, Churchville-Chili, Kenmore West, Liverpool, Newfane, North Tonawanda, Southwestern, West Seneca West and Williamsville South.
Honor roll
- Boys basketball: Tapestry at McKinley, 3:30 p.m.
- Boys basketball: St. Mary's of Lancaster at Williamsville North, 7:30 p.m.
- Boys hockey: Pelham vs. Williamsville East, 11:30 a.m. at Northtown Center
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.
* * *
Thursday's roundup
What Grand Island's Brett Kern needs to break a 77-year-old NFL record
High School Extra: Brinker's triple-double lifts East Aurora to title game
St. Joe's Dabill to play in football all-star game in Daytona Beach
* * *
Follow The Buffalo News' high school sports coverage with Prep Talk on Facebook and Twitter.
Story topics: Homeroom Announcements
Share this article