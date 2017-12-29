Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Friday

1. Girls basketball - Art Dobson Tournament at Sacred Heart

No. 4 large school Sacred Heart and No. 10 Clarence face off for the tournament title at 6:30 p.m. The host Sharks blew out No. 8 small school Olmsted, 77-43, and the Red Devils beat honorable mention large school Grand Island by 10, 40-30.

2. Girls basketball - Orchard Park Tournament

No. 3 large school Orchard Park looks to defend home court in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. against No. 6 East Aurora. OP won a close 49-47 game over Hamburg yesterday, while the Blue Devils beat V-Rush-Henrietta, 31-24.

3. Boys basketball - I-90 Showcase at Villa Maria

The second annual showcase featuring teams from along the longest Interstate Highway in the U.S. begins with a four-game slate today.

East Aurora vs. Northstar Christian, 3 p.m.

East vs. Leadership Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Medina vs. Saint Paul, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Rome Free Academy, 8:15 p.m.

There's another four games on Saturday.

Randolph vs. Charles G. Finney, 3 p.m.

Jamestown vs. Edison Tech, 4:45 p.m.

Niagara Falls vs. Rome Free Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Cardinal O'Hara vs. Rochester East, 8:15 p.m.

4. Basketball - IAABO Tournament at Allegany-Limestone

The six-team field for this year's IAABO Tournament has no shortage of Section VI title contenders.

Girls division

Franklinville vs. Jamestown, 11 a.m.

Olean vs. Allegany-Limestone, 12:45 p.m.

Boys small schools

Portville vs. Belfast, 2:30 p.m.

Ellicottville vs. Salamanca, 4:15 p.m.

Boys large schools

Allegany-Limestone vs. Franklinville, 6 p.m.

Olean vs. Bradford, 7:45 p.m.

5. Wrestling - 50th Akron Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

The Tigers host 12 teams for their annual tournament. The field also includes Amherst, Barker/Roy-Hart, Cattaraugus/Little Valley, Churchville-Chili, Kenmore West, Liverpool, Newfane, North Tonawanda, Southwestern, West Seneca West and Williamsville South.

Honor roll

- Boys basketball: Tapestry at McKinley, 3:30 p.m.

- Boys basketball: St. Mary's of Lancaster at Williamsville North, 7:30 p.m.

- Boys hockey: Pelham vs. Williamsville East, 11:30 a.m. at Northtown Center

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

Thursday's roundup

