SEITZ, Paul R.

SEITZ - Paul R. Of Astor, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Passed away November 27, 2017. Father of Randey (Lupe) and Reggie Seitz; brother of the late Richard (survived by Maureen) Seitz, late Jenette (late Richard) Juhl, loving brother of Betty (late Herbert) Hodge; survived by grandchildren, nieces, and one nephew. Good friends Cheral Gaffney and Steve.