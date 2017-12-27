Jaime Wolniewicz bought her Cape Cod in West Seneca in February 2016. She shares the home with a roommate and a golden retriever. To update the kitchen, she had the cabinets painted white and added a new farmhouse sink, a subway tile backsplash and laminate countertops.
Photos courtesy Jaime Wolniewicz
Wolniewicz ordered the living room furniture from IKEA. She found the end tables on Craigslist and refinished them using chalk paint and also distressed and sealed them.
Cooper, the golden retriever, naps on a leather sofa from Pottery Barn in the family room.
Another view of the family room.
A decorative piece makes a statement on the wall in the eating area.
The secondhand buffet and hutch cost $15. Wolniewicz once again used chalk paint, transforming the wood finish to seafoam green.
The metal bed in the guest room was Wolniewicz's bed from her parents' home. She bought the dream catcher hanging on the mirror at a music festival in Austin, Texas. She now makes them.
A slipcovered chair in the guest room is from IKEA. Wolniewicz found the dresser on Craigslist.
The bed in Wolniewicz's bedroom is from Overstock.com. The bedding came from West Elm.
