Arc Building Partners hired as construction manager for New Era Field renovations

Arc Building Partners has been named the construction manager overseeing significant renovations to sideline and end zone clubs, along with other premium areas of New Era Field, home to the Buffalo Bills.

The project, privately funded by Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, includes the first-ever renovation of the sideline clubs and major upgrades to premium areas built in the early 1990s.

Arc Building Partners, the firm formed in late summer by Frank Ciminelli II, also will complete upgrades to the M&T Club and Goal Line Club at the field's end zones.

The cost of the improvements was not disclosed in the company's announcement Wednesday.

The renovations, which will begin after the conclusion of the Bills' 2017 season, will be completed by the start of the upcoming season.