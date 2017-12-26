NAPIERALA, Alex A., Jr.

NAPIERALA - Alex A., Jr. December 22, 2017, of Cheektowaga, NY, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of 67 years to Helen (nee Kaczor) Napierala; dearest father of Paul (Pam) Napierala, Diane (John) Piwowar and Gail (Mark) Hejmanowski; dear grandfather of Melissa (Keith), Jennifer (Jason), Jacqueline (Brian), Steven (Ashley), Brian (Natalie), Michael and eight great-grandchildren; brother of Robert (late Mary) Napierala; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.) where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 10:45 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 11:30 AM. Alex was a WWII Navy veteran and a retired electrician from Westinghouse with over 36 years of service. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com