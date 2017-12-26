Home of the Week: A first home in West Seneca

Jaime Wolniewicz is a big fan of HGTV's "Fixer Upper." It's where she copied many ideas for the home she bought in February 2016.

"You grow up hating how your mother has HGTV on all the time - and then you become that person," said Wolniewicz, direct marketing manager at Seneca Gaming Corporation.

She bought the four-bedroom, two-bath Cape Cod in West Seneca at age 25, after completing a grant program for first-time home buyers through M&T Bank. The house is down the street from the house in which her father grew up and where her grandmother continues to reside. Her aunt and uncle also live on the street.

"My father cuts all of our lawns and rides the mower up and down the street. People have asked him for his business card," said Wolniewicz, reached by phone.

In an email, Wolniewicz described some of the improvements she has made:

"My home is my creative outlook, and I’m very proud of the transformation I’ve made since moving in. Some of my projects include: paint (the cheapest and most dramatic way to transform any space), kitchen remodel, new exterior doors and shutters and a whole bunch of decorating. I have a mix of new and old furniture," she wrote.

Wolniewicz refinished end tables and much of the other old furniture herself, with chalk paint and new hardware.

"There are many more renovations I have planned, including bathroom remodels and new flooring. I have a roommate who lives with me and my adorable fur child, Cooper," she wrote.

