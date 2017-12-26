DEAN, Sara J. (Limekiller)

DEAN - Sara J. (nee Limekiller)

December 23, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Roy Dean; loving mother of Cynthia (Ian) Mitchell and Pamela Burns; dear sister of Dorothy Kelley; also survived by several loving nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4-8PM and Friday from 10-11AM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hastings Historical Society, 407 Broadway, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com