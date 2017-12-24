Share this article

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. (Getty Images)

Jerry Hughes on key calls going New England's way: 'Honestly, you kind of expect it'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes didn't hold back Sunday when discussing the officiating during his team's 37-16 loss to the New England Patriots.

"They get a couple calls, they get some momentum behind them. We've got to answer back. We've got to understand that for us, on that fourth and 1, we stopped them, but if the refs see something differently, we've got to come out there and hold them to three," Hughes said. "That's somebody else we've got to play against, in a sense."

Hughes said he was "disgusted" going to the locker room after receiver Kelvin Benjamin's touchdown was overturned on a replay review and ruled incomplete.

"It's going to happen in any sport, you're going to get some calls and you're not going to get some calls," he said. "We've got to be a lot more stronger mentally and just go out there with the focus that we're going to play against them.

"Honestly, you kind of expects it coming into this league playing against the Patriots. We saw it happen Sunday night where it seems like there is always some call, something that happens to be a pivotal part of the game. That's just sports. That's just how things are going to roll. Sometimes you're going to get some calls, sometimes you're not. I think for us, we can be a little bit more stronger mentally and understand that, you know, especially in these kind of games coming in here, everything's going to be against us. You've got to come out here with your back against the wall."

