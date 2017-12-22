Vic Carucci's NFL Power Rankings: Week 16

1. New England Patriots. Bill Belichick has never been happier with NFL officiating than he was last week. (2)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers. Like the rest of us, Mike Tomlin is trying to figure out what constitutes a catch. (1)

3. Philadelphia Eagles. So much for the "devastation" of losing Carson Wentz. (3)

4. L.A. Rams. So far, they've put together the best story of the season. (4)

5. Atlanta Falcons. After winning 5 of last 6, that 4-4 start seems like eons ago. (5)

6. Carolina Panthers. Whatever's happening on the field is overshadowed by their owner's major issues. (6)

7. Minnesota Vikings. With division clinched, they'd like to play at home in the postseason. (7)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars. Blake Bortles' improvement has been a nice complement to the NFL's top rushing attack. (8)

9. New Orleans Saints. Showdown with Falcons is easily their biggest game since 2013. (10)

10. Buffalo Bills. The computers say their bigger game is next week, at Miami. Got that? (13)

11. Baltimore Ravens. Can't afford to take anything for granted through soft end to the schedule.

12. Dallas Cowboys. Surge might be coming too late for this season. (15)

13. Detroit Lions. Jim Caldwell will be sharing the field with another coach feeling heat Sunday. (16)

14. Tennessee Titans. Two wins from a wild-card spot. (14)

15. Kansas City Chiefs. Looking to make a late run at a division crown. (20)

16. L.A. Chargers. One loss away from missing the postseason. (9)

17. Seattle Seahawks. Legion of Boom just looks doomed. (11)

18. Washington Redskins. Once again, Kirk Cousins wonders if he's playing his final home game as a Redskin. (18)

19. Oakland Raiders. Losing Donald Penn is another in a long line of disappointments. (19)

20. Miami Dolphins. Jay Cutler is playing his way back into retirement.

21. Green Bay Packers. Thanks for stopping by, Aaron. Now, go back to IR. (17)

22. San Francisco 49ers. Is there any QB in the league performing better than Jimmy Garoppolo? (26)

23. Denver Broncos. That QB merry-go-round just keeps spinning. (23)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Looking too beat-up to compete. (25)

25. Arizona Cardinals. Drew Stanton gets his turn in the QB rotation. (22)

26. N.Y. Jets. Chance to finish with a winning home record. So there's that. (24)

27. Chicago Bears. Bears vs. Browns. Can't wait! (25)

28. Cincinnati Bengals. Marvin Lewis nearing the end with this team. (28)

29. Houston Texans. Questions mounting about Bill O'Brien's future as coach. (29)

30. Indianapolis Colts. Shut out of the Pro Bowl for the first time since 1997. (30)

31. N.Y. Giants. Haven't had a two-win season since 1973 and '74. (31)

32. Cleveland Browns. Browns vs. Bears. Can't wait! (32)