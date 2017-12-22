New York Power Authority continues funding for Discover Niagara shuttle

The New York Power Authority announced Thursday that it has agreed to allocate $500,000 over the next two years to the Discover Niagara Shuttle, the free bus service that runs between downtown Niagara Falls and Youngstown during the tourist season.

The shuttle carried about 70,000 riders during a two-year pilot period that ended this fall. The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, a federal agency that operates the service, held a news conference earlier this month to urge local officials to come up with enough cash to keep the shuttle in service in 2018.

A proposal for funding from the City of Niagara Falls, however, was pulled from the agenda at the last City Council meeting. The Niagara County Legislature amended its 2018 budget with $70,000 for the shuttle.