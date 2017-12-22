How did Hochul hurt her arm? She jokes: 'Cutting too many ribbons in Buffalo'

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul had the perfect icebreaker to grab her audience's attention at the grand debut of the downtown University at Buffalo medical school.

When Hochul stepped to the podium at the building's opening earlier this month, the first thing she did was to hold up her right arm in a brace.

"I'm here as your first subject," Hochul told the crowd of 1,000 that included doctors and medical students. "If any of your students can heal me, I'll waive your tuition."

Her quips resonated positively, so she added, "I'm a politician. I can say whatever I want."

Asked by a News reporter how she was injured, Hochul kidded again: "It's actually from cutting too many ribbons in Buffalo."

The real reason? She said she tore tendons in her arm while pulling a suitcase down from a storage compartment on a flight.