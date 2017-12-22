High School Extra: Gowanda's Brawdy puts up 43 points, 31 rebounds in win

Brawdy’s unbelievable stats

Gowanda boys basketball’s Nate Brawdy put up one of the craziest stat lines you’ll ever see ­— 43 points, 31 rebounds and eight assists against Roy-Hart. That’s with him primarily playing point guard, too.

”It blew my mind when I got the numbers after the game,” coach Andy Bobseine said. “It was incredible and it was consistent for 32 minutes.”

Brawdy carried the Panthers to a 74-53 victory against Roy-Hart.

Legends mount a comeback

Lancaster boys basketball’s Alec Tamburri stayed poised down one point to Clarence with under ten seconds remaining in the game.

Even when he was triple-teamed on a drive down the right side, Tamburri had the awareness to find an open Matt Gary on a drop pass.

Gary completed a layup and Clarence failed on a 3-point attempt on the other end to seal a 51-50 Legends victory.

Lancaster needed a heroic comeback in the fourth quarter to make it a game. Luckily for the Legends, the team was successful from long range, hitting five 3-point shots in the fourth quarter.

Lockport outscored the Quakers 21-9 in the final frame.

Jakob Jerebko scored a team-leading 17 points and hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

CASH has offensive surge

Casey Adimey had a goal and three assists as Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home defeated West Seneca/Hamburg/Eden, 7-2, at the West Seneca Town Rink.

Jaime King scored twice for CASH, while Allison Greene had a goal and an assist.

St. Francis title game set

Health Sciences boys basketball guard JaVaughn Jones recorded an unusual triple-double, 11 points, 11 assists and 12 steals, in the Falcons’ dominant 86-38 victory against Starpoint at the St. Francis Tournament.

Davonte Gaines led Health Sciences with 21 points.

The Falcons will face the tournament host, St. Francis, in the championship game. The Red Raiders defeated Dunkirk, 62-26.

Canisius, the No. 1 ranked team in the large schools poll, continued its undefeated season with a 71-54 victory against Cathedral Prep. The 6-0 Crusaders got double-digit scoring nights out of four players, led by senior Austin James with 22.

Young Tiger finds the net

Amherst hockey eighth grader Matthew Croll scored his first Federation goal in the Tigers’ 2-1 victory against Lockport.

Lew-Port’s Jacob Peters also had a memorable day, capping off a four-point night with an overtime goal. Peters’ extra-time tally, his second goal of the game, lifted the Lancers to a 4-3 victory against Niagara Falls.