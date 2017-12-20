TAGGART, Patrick M.

TAGGART - Patrick M. Of North Tonawanda, December 18, 2017. Beloved son of Marion and the late William R. Taggart; loving father of Michael "Mikey Doo," Katherine "Katie Bear" and Christopher "Fitafer" Taggart; brother of late William A. Taggart, Deborah (Geoffrey) Buskirk, Clare Taggart and late Patrice Marie Taggart; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Patrick was best know for his larger than life personality,

his love of classic cars and his passion for cooking. Patrick worked with his parents for many years at their restaurant, Taggarts on Niagara Falls Blvd. where he made many friends, he moved on to open his own restaurant, Taggarts Steak House on Oliver Street.

Visitation Friday (December 22) 5 to 8 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda where Services will follow at 8 PM. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com