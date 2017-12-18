High School Extra: Dolan scores career-high 47 in win over O'Hara

In a high scoring affair, Greg Dolan scored a career-high 47 points in a 92-85 boys basketball win for Williamsville South over Cardinal O’Hara.

47 points is currently the most by any player in Western New York this season.

Dolan also had eight steals and seven assists for the Billies (3-2).

“He carried us through and scored in every possible way,” Williamsville South coach Gabe Michael said. “I think the most important thing was that he controlled the tempo. He never got rattled and kept making plays.”

Robert Richards also had a career night for Williamsville South, scoring 26 points.

Justin Hemphill had 32 points for the Hawks (2-2), while Nasir Benton added 20.

“It was a fun, back-and-forth basketball game. Everyone was into it,” Michael said.

NT, Book cruise to victory

Trevor Book’s 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists aided North Tonawanda to defeat Niagara-Wheatfield in Niagara Frontier League action, 77-45.

Book was also 5-of-6 from three-point range.

Anthony Ruffino had 18 points for the Falcons (3-4, 1-2).

Williamsville wins in OT

Williamsville was handed their first loss in the Western New York Girls Ice Hockey Federation earlier this month by Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park, 4-1. They were able to avenge that loss with a 2-1 overtime win at Riverworks.

Sam Ingham scored the game-winning goal for Williamsville with 1:53 left in overtime. Jenna Woods took the initial shot before the puck took a friendly bounce off the glass to Ingham who was able to tap the puck in from behind the goal line.

“One of the best hockey games I’ve been associated with. Two fast teams and it was about as even as it could get. We were fortunate to get the game to overtime and win the game,” Williamsville head coach Rick Hopkins said.

Holly Schmelzer, the leading goal scorer in the, opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just over eight minutes in the first period. Brooke Becker tied the game up for FLOP in the second period.

Williamsville will play Kenmore/Grand Island tonight at Lincoln Ice Arena at 7:40 p.m.

Kenmore/Grand Island also played Monday, losing in overtime to Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home, 7-6.

Emma Faso had the game-winning goal for CASH, while McKenna Horne had three goals for K-GI.

O’Hara beats Sacred Heart

A good night for Angel Parker helped Cardinal O’Hara defeat Sacred Heart in Monsignor Martin action, 59-48.

Parker, a three-year player at O’Hara, had 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and seven steals for the Hawks (3-2, 1-0).

Siobhan Ryan had a team-high 18 points for the Sharks (3-3, 0-1), while her older sister, Micaela, had 14 points and three three-pointers.

Farrell’s third double-double

Tonawanda beat Lackawanna in ECIC IV girls basketball action 44-29 behind Samantha Farrell’s 13 points, 13 rebounds. She also added seven steals.

It is the third time in four games that Farrell has had a double-double for the Warriors (2-5, 1-1).

Meghan Porzio’s 14 points, along with 13 points each from Taylor Quinn and Riley Riedel, allowed Iroquois to coast to a 65-32 win at West Seneca West.

Springville trailed 23-19 heading into the final quarter against City Honors but a 16-4 fourth quarter led the Griffins to victory, handing the Centaurs their first loss of the season, 35-27.

Sophomore guard Ivette Lewandowski scored a game-high 19 points for Springville (2-1).

Freshman Kyra Wood had a team-high 15 points for the Centaurs (4-1).

Yotter hands WSW first loss

Ethan Yotter’s game-winning goal from Michael Barker with 1:30 left in regulation helped Kenmore West (3-4) hand West Seneca West (4-0-1) their first loss in federation play, 1-0.

Chris Cairns earned his first career shutout in federation play for the Blue Devils making 28 saves.