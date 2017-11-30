WISMAN, Dorothy M.

WISMAN - Dorothy M. Of Williamsville, NY, (former 30 year resident of Holiday City Heights of Toms River, NJ) on November 28, 2017. At age 93, born December 18, 1923.Beloved wife of the late Alfred Wisman Jr.; cherished sister of the predeceased Richard M. Schumm, and his wife June of Mt. Arlington, NJ. Survived by her loving brother Theodore P. Schumm, of Clarence, NY; her niece June (Robert Jr.) Bonnett; nephews Jeffrey, David (Dawn) Christopher, Joseph and the late Richard Schumm; along with great nieces Natalie, Ellie, Danielle, Nicholas, Laura, Kevin; and her most dearest friends, Brigitte Hess and Joanne Schumm Liggitt. There will be a celebration of her life in the spring of 2018 in Toms River, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 716-204-1287