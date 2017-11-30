Share this article

print logo
Rob Gronkowski (Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski says he's gone through tables — just not at Bills tailgate

| Published | Updated

Fans going through tables while tailgating at Bills game has become a media fixation.

So with Amherst native Rob Gronkowski returning to Buffalo this weekend with the New England Patriots, he was asked whether he had ever gone through a table at a Bills tailgate.

"Not at a tailgate, but I've been through tables before, for sure," he said. "Like at family get-togethers, I've definitely been growing up through tables," he told the Boston media Friday. To clarify, he said it happened at multiple family gatherings.

He said Bills fans create a great atmosphere and described them as "super loud and super proud." He joked growing up around those type of fans might help "explain some of my early 20s."

The fun-loving Gronk clan strikes again.

Gronkowski back to his old self after injury-laden season with Patriots

Story topics: /

There are no comments - be the first to comment