Rob Gronkowski says he's gone through tables — just not at Bills tailgate

Fans going through tables while tailgating at Bills game has become a media fixation.

So with Amherst native Rob Gronkowski returning to Buffalo this weekend with the New England Patriots, he was asked whether he had ever gone through a table at a Bills tailgate.

"Not at a tailgate, but I've been through tables before, for sure," he said. "Like at family get-togethers, I've definitely been growing up through tables," he told the Boston media Friday. To clarify, he said it happened at multiple family gatherings.

He said Bills fans create a great atmosphere and described them as "super loud and super proud." He joked growing up around those type of fans might help "explain some of my early 20s."

For those interested ... #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski says he's never gone through a table at a #Bills tailgate. That doesn't mean he has never gone through one. He explains. pic.twitter.com/tdfdGu4VYi — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) November 30, 2017

The fun-loving Gronk clan strikes again.