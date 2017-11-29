HORNI, Herbert C., Jr.

HORNI - Herbert C., Jr. November 26, 2017, at age 83. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Gallagher) Horni; son of the late Ruth (nee Senft) and Herbert Horni, Sr.; cousin of Karen (Ronald) Leavy; dear friend of Audrey Seaman. The family will be present on Thursday 10-11 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Family and friends invited.