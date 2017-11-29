Chevelle show is now annual 103.3 FM the Edge Toy Drive

The previously announced Dec. 9 show featuring alt-metal outfit Chevelle at the Rapids Theatre (1711 Main St. in Niagara Falls), will now act as the 103.3 FM the Edge Annual Toy Drive.

"For every unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more … (concert attendees) will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win an after show meet-and-greet with Chevelle, plus an autographed guitar," according to a press release for the event.

There will be no limit on the amount of toys donated per person.

Toy drop-off points will be located outside the main entrance to the Rapids Theatre.

Remaining tickets are available through www.ticketfly.com.