RATKA, Santa K. (Siracuse)

RATKA - Santa K.

(nee Siracuse)

November 26, 2017; beloved wife of Daniel E. Ratka; dear mother of Daniel P. (Barbara) Ratka, William F. (JoAnn) Ratka and MaryAnn (Collins) Jaskowiak; also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons; predeceased by four brothers and five sisters. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., Wednesday from 4-8 PM; where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 10:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Hospice Buffalo, Inc.