FORT WORTH, TX - MAY 27: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and on-air talent Tony Romo exits the broadcast booth during Round three of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational at Colonial Country Club on May 27, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Bills-Patriots draws CBS' top broadcast pairing of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

The Bills earned CBS' top billing this Sunday for their matchup with the Patriots, drawing CBS' No. 1 broadcast crew of Jim Nantz on play-by-play, Tony Romo as the analysis and Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines.

The trio previously called the Bills' Thursday night game against the Jets in Week 8.

CBS' other Sunday games this week are Texans-Titans, Chiefs-Jets, Colts-Jaguars, Browns-Chargers and 49ers-Bears.

Romo, the former Cowboys quarterback, has earned rave reviews as a rookie broadcaster this season, regularly calling out the play before it happens. Here are some of his highlights:

Former Chiefs QB Trent Green is on the broadcast for Bills-Chiefs

