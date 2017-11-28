West Side Bazaar: A World of Flavor

There are hundreds of restaurants in Western New York, but for range nothing comes close to the dizzyingly broad menu of the West Side Bazaar. The humble room at 25 Grant St. is the only place Buffalo diners hungry for adventure can find such globe-spanning feasts. Its food court offers tastes from different hemispheres only steps apart. The bazaar, celebrating its fifth anniversary this month, now draws more visitors than ever. Since there are about 200 dishes to choose from, this has left many first-time visitors stumped. Here’s where I tell people to start. - Andrew Z. Galarneau