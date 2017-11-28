Driver whose license was revoked 8 times charged with felony DWI, leaving scene of crash

A Niagara Falls man whose driver's license has been revoked eight times was charged Monday night with felony driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, according to a police report.

The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 56th Street. The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup involved in the crash was spotted driving west on Walnut Avenue and then turning into an alley between 28th and 29th streets, according to the report.

Police officers spotted the driver, identified as Frank L. LaPolice, 50, of 29th Street, getting out of the pickup and running down the alley, where he was taken into custody.

LaPolice, who has two prior DWI convictions, faces a slew of other charges, including first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without a license and refusing to submit to a breath test, according to the report.