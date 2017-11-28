Bucky & Sully Show: Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy on Bills-Pats; UB's Allen Greene on bowl outlook

The New England Patriots have set a record by ensuring their 17th straight winning season. Along with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, there has been another constant throughout the streak:

"The pathetic stupidity of the rest of the division is just epic," Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy said Monday during an interview with The Bucky & Sully Show on 1270 The Fan.

"They are laughing at you," Shaughnessy said. "That's only inside the walls. Publicly, they are going to make you sound like the '72 Dolphins. But within the walls they have to be pinching themselves at the sheer stupidity and blundering of these other teams."

News columnists Bucky Gleason and Jerry Sullivan also talked to University at Buffalo AD Allen Greene about the football team's prospect of being invited to a bowl game after becoming eligible for just the third time in the program's modern era. Greene also highlighted the early success of UB's men's and women's basketball teams.

Rundown

00:00-19:30: Breaking down Bills win in Kansas City

25:00-38:30: Discussing Kelvin Benjamin's torn meniscus and whether he will be in Buffalo for the long term

41:30-58:30: Interview with Allen Greene

1:01:00-1:18:10: More UB football and basketball analysis

1:22:00-1:37:15: Interview with Dan Shaughnessy

1:41:15-1:58:42: How much longer will Tom Brady remain dominant?