WYNIA, Helen M. (Protzmann)

November 18, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd W. Wynia; beloved mother of Patricia A. (James) McMahon, David A. (fiance;e of Debbie Carr) Wynia, the late Larry Wynia, and Ronald (late Diane) Wynia; dear sister of Dorothy (late Daniel) Besant, Daniel Protzmann, the late Gertrude (late Edwin) Fish, Arlene (late John) Mercer, Harriet Chorney, Henry Protzmann, Carol Hill, and William Protzmann; also survived by adoring grandchildren, beloved great-grandchildren, precious great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday December 2nd at 11:30 AM at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 66 Arthur Ave., Blasdell, NY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund. Arrangements by: CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY (828-1846).