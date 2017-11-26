Watch: Fox Sports parodies the Bills' sideline as Peterman throws 5 interceptions
If you wondered what it was like on the Bills' sideline last week as rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman threw interception after interception (after interception after interception after interception), it was probably something like this.
Fox Sports parodied coach Sean McDermott and the Bills' sideline with some "unseen" footage they showed Sunday morning, but it feels fairly accurate. Watch for yourself:
Nathan Peterman threw 5 picks in 1 half in his debut last week.
Here's some "unseen" footage of the Bills sideline from that day. pic.twitter.com/eM8oEaQX8f
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 26, 2017
