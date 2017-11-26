The best Twitter reactions to Bills' win against Chiefs

The Bills broke their three-game losing streak and moved to 6-5 after beating the Chiefs 16-10. As you can imagine, Bills fans are pretty happy right now.

The Bills continue to push on despite the forces holding them back #BillsMafia #GoBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YL4bz03pmE — The Bills Blues (@thebillsblues) November 26, 2017

Gliding into work on Monday morning like #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kpDUbRuVx6 — SabresBuzz (@SabresBuzz) November 26, 2017

It’s official: I am back on my process#BillsMafia — Comfy Bogart (@SenorWright) November 26, 2017

How are you feeling after that Bills win? Leave your reaction GIFs in the comments below.