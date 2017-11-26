The best Twitter reactions to Bills' win against Chiefs
The Bills broke their three-game losing streak and moved to 6-5 after beating the Chiefs 16-10. As you can imagine, Bills fans are pretty happy right now.
Aye @buffalobills playoffs here we come! #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Zxdwt5AU7Z
— Steven Dabney (@sdabney21) November 26, 2017
BILLS WIN! #BillsMafia #icantastetheplayoffs #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/hsLSVoUmtl
— Briana Walker (@briana_walkerwx) November 26, 2017
That 6-5 feeling! #gobills #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/JSsYIKcA29
— Stephanie Wilson (@stephietweets) November 26, 2017
WE'RE BACK BABY!!!! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/2VhqQSti9E
— George Kline (@georgek1018) November 26, 2017
Big win today! I guess I’m trusting the process again? #GoBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hVhV95HyaQ
— Jason Solowski (@JasonSolowski) November 26, 2017
The Bills continue to push on despite the forces holding them back #BillsMafia #GoBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YL4bz03pmE
— The Bills Blues (@thebillsblues) November 26, 2017
Circle them #billsmafia
— Logan Couture (@Logancouture) November 26, 2017
Sunday Feels! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/6Fwm60jgbf
— Erin Kelly (@erinkelly12) November 26, 2017
Gliding into work on Monday morning like #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kpDUbRuVx6
— SabresBuzz (@SabresBuzz) November 26, 2017
Alright #GoBills I'm sold again. Reel me in pic.twitter.com/N2ISNWnBi0
— Jordan Hansgen (@JR_Hansgen) November 26, 2017
It’s official:
I am back on my process#BillsMafia
— Comfy Bogart (@SenorWright) November 26, 2017
How are you feeling after that Bills win? Leave your reaction GIFs in the comments below.
Share this article