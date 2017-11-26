STRAUSS, Richard A.

STRAUSS - Richard A. Age 50, a lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda, Friday, November 24, 2017, at home under the care of hospice after a short illness, son of the late Al and Betty (Gomola) Strauss; survived by his fiance; Melissia Downs; daughter, Amy (Shannon Geerckan) Foley; best friend and business partner, Fred Sutter, Jr.; sister, Rebecca (Dale) MacKinnon; brothers, John (Louanne) and Robert (Cheryl) Strauss and several nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Richard was the co-owner of R & F Landscaping and a long time former employee at Hector's Hardware. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda.