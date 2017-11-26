Kelvin Benjamin headlines Bills' list of inactives against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – The Buffalo Bills are without one receiver, but get another one back Sunday against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was downgraded to out for the game Saturday and did not travel with the team. Jordan Matthews, however, will play after missing the Week 11 loss to the L.A. Chargers with a knee injury.

The Bills previously ruled running back Mike Tolbert (hamstring), guard John Miller (ankle) and left tackle Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) out because of injury. Rookie Dion Dawkins will start in Glenn's place for the sixth time, while Travaris Cadet will replace Tolbert as the No. 2 running back.

Buffalo is sticking with the same healthy inactives as Week 11: cornerback Shareece Wright, tight end Logan Thomas and offensive tackle Conor McDermott. Lafayette Pitts will be the backup at cornerback, while Khari Lee will serve as the third tight end behind starter Charles Clay and Nick O'Leary.