BOJANOWSKI - John L. "Jack"

November 20, 2017, age 73, of Lancaster, NY, beloved husband of 47 years to Barbara A. (nee Osuch) Bojanowski; dearest father of Kimberly (Justin) Frost; dear "doggie daddy" of Lucy and Alice; son of the late Edward and Irene (nee Supkoski) Bojanowski; brother of Barbara (Neil) Hoffman and the late David; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, December 2, from 2-4 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Jack served in the US Army, was a retiree of Gibraltar Steel and was a Friday night balcony usher at Shea's Buffalo. Please visit www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com