Letter: CNN showed little respect for those who have served

CNN showed little respect for those who have served

While tuning in to watch the Veterans Day ceremony in Arlington Cemetery at the grave of the Unknown Soldier, I was shocked while switching between CNN News and Fox News. Fox had full live coverage from beginning to end honoring the Unknown Soldier as well as all the men and women who have served our great country. Vice President Pence helped place the wreath on the grave of the Unknown Soldier.

CNN spent this same time tearing apart President Trump’s trip to Asia and looking for anything negative about his comments with President Putin, in addition, bringing up all the worst things about the proposed tax plans that are still being worked through the Senate and Congress.

On a day honoring our military … are you kidding me? From 11 a.m. until the end Fox stayed with full coverage while CNN kept up anything and everything negative. Finally CNN switched over coverage at 11:55 to hear the vice president speak.

As a grandfather, I really worry about all the negative news flooding our children from all news networks. It’s time to start PNN. Positive News Network and report all the great things we are blessed within our country, especially on this special day honoring our men and women who put their lives on the line for us each and every day.

By the way, I never served in the military. I’m just a respectful, thankful, grateful, optimistic and blessed man to be a resident of our great country.

Robert DeWitt

East Amherst