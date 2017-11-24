KREUZER, Robert A.

KREUZER - Robert A. December 1, 1948 - September 29, 2017, beloved husband of 49 years to Suzanne (Mattison) Kreuzer; devoted father to Danielle (Jeremy) Allen; grandfather to Brianna, Jamison and Elizabeth Scott; loving brother to Bruce (Mary), Kenneth (Donna) and David (Jennifer) Kreuzer; cherished brother-in-law of Dorothy (Ray) Damude, Glenn (Mary Lou) Mattison and the late David (Darlene) and (JoAnn) Mattison; son of the late Francis (Bud) and Edith (Nagel) Kreuzer; longtime and proud member of the CWA retiring after 29 years with NY Tel (Verizon). Services will be held on December 1, 2017 at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 8650 N. Shannon Rd., Tucson, AZ 85742. A celebration of his life immediately following at the family's residence.