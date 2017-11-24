How LeSean McCoy created amazing memory for 6-year-old Bills fan and his dad

Anthony Astore is a longtime Bills fan who lives in Fresno, Calif. With the Bills coming to the West Coast last week to play the Los Angeles Chargers, he thought it would be a good time to take his 6-year-old son, Rocco, to his first NFL game. While the Bills lost to the Chargers, father and son got an amazing memory courtesy of LeSean McCoy.

Anthony picks up the story from here:

I am 35 and have been a lifelong Bills fan dating back to the Jim Kelly days. LeSean McCoy is my son Rocco's favorite player. We wanted to take Rocco to his first game this year so I got seats by the player tunnel so he could experience the action of being down by the field, see warmups, players, and so on.

I had a McCoy jersey on and Rocco had a McCoy jersey on. When LeSean came out of the tunnel, I told him to have a good game -- “Deion is going to give you the call today” -- and told him it was Rocco’s first game. LeSean just said “alright” and went to warm up. When he came off the field, fans were trying to get items signed and he just came up to Rocco and gave him his gloves and went back to the locker room. Rocco was excited and I couldn’t believe it. It was totally unexpected).

Unfortunately, the game was a tough loss but Rocco had a great experience with player interaction and coach McDermott. Zay Jones signed his hat and coach McDermott came up to us, shook our hands, asked where we were from and thanked us for the support.

I have been to seven Bills games and my attendance record is 1-6. The only win was in Buffalo for the Thursday night Dolphins game. Hopefully, I can get Rocco back to a game in Buffalo, maybe next year. I had to get on Twitter and thank LeSean. What a great gesture!

@CutonDime25 thanks for the gloves after Sunday warm-up. Made his first game a great experience. #getthecall pic.twitter.com/yMnQASlRFJ — Anthony Astone (@AnthonyAstone) November 21, 2017

McCoy was among those who liked the tweet.