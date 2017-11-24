Free admission to all state parks Friday

Looking for a way to walk off that Thanksgiving meal?

All state parks will be free to enter on Friday, to encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of "the unparalleled natural beauty right in their backyards," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a news release.

Most state parks do not charge an entry fee this time of year. But the standard vehicle entry fee will be waived Friday for the few parks that do, including Niagara Falls.

Also free to enter will be Walkway Over the Hudson in Dutchess and Ulster counties, Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Westchester County, Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County, and Connetquot River State Park Preserve and Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Suffolk County.