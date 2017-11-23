MISKELL, Michael T.

Miskell - Michael T. Michael T. Miskell, 59, of Windsor, CT, formerly of Buffalo, NY beloved husband of Bonnie (Crump) Miskell, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 17, 2017. Born in Buffalo to James Donald and Beverly (McLaughlin) Miskell, he has been a New York resident all his life and had just recently relocated to Windsor, CT one year ago. Michael started at KAMAN Industrial Technologies in 1986 as a Product Specialist and rose to his recent position as their Senior Director of Business Systems Process Management. He was very active in his children's lives and shared passions while always finding time for his loving wife and extended family. A loving husband, son, father and friend, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his parents James Donald and Beverly, son Kyle of North Tonawanda, NY; daughter Stephanie of Lebanon, CT; brothers James and wife Dianne of Atlanta, GA, Kenneth and wife Linda of Depew, NY; nephew Jason Henninger and wife Kathy of Kenmore, NY; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 4 PM Saturday, November 25 at North Presbyterian Church, 168 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation in Michael's name to the Erie 1 BOCES, C/O Jim Fregelette, 355 Harlem Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224, make checks payable to Erie 1 BOCES and include "Donation-Michael Miskell" on the memo line. For information on donations and online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com