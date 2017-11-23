HENNIGAN-BAUER, Sandra J.

HENNIGAN-BAUER - Sandra J. Of East Aurora, NY, November 20, 2017; beloved wife of the late Thomas Hennigan; dear daughter of Marie (late Leo) Bauer; dear sister of Susan (L. Paul) Petrie, Sally Bauer, Robert (Janice) Bauer; daughter-in-law of Eloise Hennigan; step-children, Thomas Hennigan Jr., Brianna Hennigan and step-grandson Karl Sortland; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Private family funeral services. Arrangements by Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.