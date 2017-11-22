Tyrod Taylor: Benching makes the chip on my shoulder bigger

Tyrod Taylor said he never looks over his shoulder as the starting quarterback and won't start now, despite being benched last week for rookie Nathan Peterman.

Taylor was named the Bills' starter for Sunday's game at Kansas City on Wednesday by coach Sean McDermott, though Taylor said there were no guarantees beyond this week.

"As of right now, I've been told I'm the starter for this week," said Taylor, who was informed Tuesday.

As for how the benching would impact him, Taylor said, "I've always played with a chip on my shoulder. This just made the chip bigger."

Taylor said he believes he still has the full support of his head coach and the confidence of his teammates.

"You never let things surprise you. I'm going to continue to be the leader that I am," he said. "It's been an interesting seven days, but it's the National Football League."

Asked if he thought McDermott "wavered" on the quarterback decision, Taylor said: "You'll have to ask him."