SCHAEFER, Norman R.

SCHAEFER - Norman R. Of West Seneca, NY, entered into Heaven November 19, 2017; loving husband of 61 years to Marlene M. (nee Stoessel); dearest father of Susan (Steven) Cwick and Sandra (Robert) Starbird; cherished grandfather of Sara, Hilary (Joseph Kassel) and Kyle Cwick; step-grandfather of Bradley and Samantha; brother of the late Charles, Harold, Lois Zawacki, Alvin and James Schaefer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 2-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 9 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. appreciated. Mr. Schaefer was a very active volunteer at the Southtowns YMCA and South Buffalo Community Table.