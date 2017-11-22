ANGELO, Kathleen M. (Denison)

November 19, 2017. Loving mother of Gian, Christopher (ine) and the late Nicholas Angelo. Dear sister of Cynthia (Leo) Stetter. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Saturday morning at 11 o'clock at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lions Club of Cheektowaga #8023 (544 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY). Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com